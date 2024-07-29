Mystery woman turns up in Steinbach, Man. hospital, police looking for information

Send this page to someone via email

Steinbach, Man., RCMP say they’re hoping the public can help them identify an unknown woman who was recently brought to the local hospital.

According to police, the mystery woman was picked up by a driver while hitchhiking on Highway 1 near Highway 12 on Saturday — and as she appeared to be in distress, the driver brought her to hospital.

Although she was discharged Sunday, she had no ID and was unable to provide details about her identity or where she lives. She’s temporarily being housed by RCMP until they can figure out where to take her. Police said she needs additional care and they want to determine who she is.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Anyone with information is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).