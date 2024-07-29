Menu

Share



Canada

Mystery woman turns up in Steinbach, Man. hospital, police looking for information

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 29, 2024 3:55 pm
1 min read
Manitoba RCMP say they're hoping the public can help identify this woman, who turned up in a Steinbach hospital over the weekend. View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP say they're hoping the public can help identify this woman, who turned up in a Steinbach hospital over the weekend. Manitoba RCMP
Steinbach, Man., RCMP say they’re hoping the public can help them identify an unknown woman who was recently brought to the local hospital.

According to police, the mystery woman was picked up by a driver while hitchhiking on Highway 1 near Highway 12 on Saturday — and as she appeared to be in distress, the driver brought her to hospital.

Although she was discharged Sunday, she had no ID and was unable to provide details about her identity or where she lives. She’s temporarily being housed by RCMP until they can figure out where to take her. Police said she needs additional care and they want to determine who she is.

Anyone with information is asked to call Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4452 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

