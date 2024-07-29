Menu

Share

Halifax opens two new designated sites for people experiencing homelessness

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 29, 2024 11:01 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Area of Halifax’s Point Pleasant Park to become homeless encampment'
Area of Halifax’s Point Pleasant Park to become homeless encampment
RELATED: Halifax is taking steps to designate nine new tent encampment sites as the number of people sleeping rough continues to rise throughout the city. Among the newly recommended sites is a beloved park in the heart of the city. As Skye Bryden-Blom reports, the decision to appoint an area of Point Pleasant Park is sparking concern within the community. – Jul 10, 2024
Share

Halifax Regional Municipality is opening two new designated sites to accommodate the growing number of people sleeping rough.

Cogswell Park in central Halifax and the Geary Street green space across the harbour in Dartmouth are among the nine official spots for homeless encampments the city approved July 9.

Halifax says decisions to open the other seven sites will be shared publicly, along with the specific area where people will be permitted to pitch tents.

A news release from the city says the new encampment sites will include portable toilets, bottled water distribution, and seasonal maintenance.

The city says outreach workers are in contact with people living at non-designated encampment sites to help them move to the official locations.

There are a total of six designated sites for homeless people that are open in the Halifax area.

On July 23, the list that tracks people experiencing homelessness in Halifax counts 2,763 people.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

