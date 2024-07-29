Halifax opens two new designated sites for people experiencing homelessness

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Municipality is opening two new designated sites to accommodate the growing number of people sleeping rough.

Cogswell Park in central Halifax and the Geary Street green space across the harbour in Dartmouth are among the nine official spots for homeless encampments the city approved July 9.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Halifax says decisions to open the other seven sites will be shared publicly, along with the specific area where people will be permitted to pitch tents.

A news release from the city says the new encampment sites will include portable toilets, bottled water distribution, and seasonal maintenance.

The city says outreach workers are in contact with people living at non-designated encampment sites to help them move to the official locations.

There are a total of six designated sites for homeless people that are open in the Halifax area.

Story continues below advertisement

On July 23, the list that tracks people experiencing homelessness in Halifax counts 2,763 people.