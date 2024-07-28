Send this page to someone via email

PARIS – Here are some notable quotes from the 2024 Paris Olympics on July 28, 2024:

“I saw the sparkle in their eyes. It reminded me that this is a magical moment and we really have to soak it up. So going into the team finals I think that’s our goal. Hopefully (we can) fix a few of the little mistakes that we had, but we have another opportunity to go show our gymnastics and enjoy and have fun.”

– Veteran Canadian gymnast Ellie Black on her teammates reaching the women’s team final in artistic gymnastics.

“I feel like I’m in a dream. I feel like somebody spiked my drink or something. That’s a joke. Sorry, I’m not funny right now. I’m in shock.”

– Eleanor Harvey after winning Canada’s first Olympic medal in fencing, a bronze in women’s individual foil.

“I am absolutely heartbroken for the players, and I would like to apologize from the bottom of my heart for the impact this situation has had on all of them.

“I know how hard they have worked following a very difficult year in 2023, and that they are a group of people who care very much about sportsmanship and integrity. As the leader of the team on the field, I want to take accountability, and I plan to fully cooperate with the investigation.”

– Canada women’s soccer coach Bev Priestman in her first public comments on the spying scandal surrounding the Olympic women’s soccer team.

“Furious. Fuming. Sad. Heartbroken. These players don’t deserve this. They’ve been let down by so many of their own people, not just NT (national team) staff. Standing with these players and every player that has ever been part of this program, and worked so hard to build it, not tear it down

Former Canadian soccer goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé — who helped anchor the team to Olympic gold three years ago — on social media in response to the women’s team being stripped of six points as part of a drone spying scandal.

“My whole mentality before getting on the court was to be there from start to finish, giving everything I have (on) every single point. It is the Olympics, after all.”

— Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu after defeating Denmark’s Clara Tauson in her Olympic debut

“It gave us fuel to the fire. Obviously, we felt disrespected when that happened. We’ve got to still earn our respect. So, I feel like for us we’ve got to continue to show the world what we’re capable of. That was just a testament, people not respecting us still.”

South Sudan forward Nuni Omot, after the wrong national anthem was played before his team’s 90-79 win over Puerto Rico in men’s basketball.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2024.