Nova Scotia opposition parties take aim at new ‘gimmicky’ buy local point program

Nova Scotia’s opposition leaders are calling a new provincial program meant to both deliver on a campaign promise and encourage residents to buy local “gimmicky” and “laughably stupid.”
Premier Tim Houston’s government recently unveiled its long-promised Nova Scotia Loyal program that will award people with Scene+ points at Sobeys Inc. grocery stores and eventually Air Miles points at the provincial liquor corporation.
Get daily National news
Houston’s party campaigned on the promise to have a unique loyalty card for people to earn points if they bought local goods, but the initial pitch for the program would have seen people redeem their points for discounts on fees for government services.
Houston defended the way the Nova Scotia Loyal program has evolved, saying the original “intention” is intact.
But opposition leaders have poured scorn on the current version of the $6 million program, which so far operates only one week per month.
- Evacuation order issued for Slocan, B.C., surrounding areas due to wildfires
- Trudeau announces byelections in Quebec, Manitoba ridings for September
- Danielle Smith wants bus tours for Jasper evacuees, temporary housing while they rebuild
- ‘Metal fibres’ may be in these multivitamins, supplements: Health Canada
Comments