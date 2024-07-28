Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia opposition parties take aim at new ‘gimmicky’ buy local point program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2024 2:41 pm
1 min read
Nova Scotia local vendor loyalty program receives backlash after partnering with big businesses
There’s more backlash tonight from the Nova Scotia Loyal program. The program, which brought an incentive to buy locally, came with a $950,000 contract with Sobeys. Provincial government is meeting people where they are in rewards, and that doesn’t buy well with opposition parties. Global’s Zack Power explains.
Nova Scotia’s opposition leaders are calling a new provincial program meant to both deliver on a campaign promise and encourage residents to buy local “gimmicky” and “laughably stupid.”

Premier Tim Houston’s government recently unveiled its long-promised Nova Scotia Loyal program that will award people with Scene+ points at Sobeys Inc. grocery stores and eventually Air Miles points at the provincial liquor corporation.

Houston’s party campaigned on the promise to have a unique loyalty card for people to earn points if they bought local goods, but the initial pitch for the program would have seen people redeem their points for discounts on fees for government services.

Houston defended the way the Nova Scotia Loyal program has evolved, saying the original “intention” is intact.

But opposition leaders have poured scorn on the current version of the $6 million program, which so far operates only one week per month.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

