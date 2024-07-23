Menu

Canada

Long-promised Nova Scotia Loyal program to offer rewards for buying local

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2024 10:44 am
1 min read
RELATED: JUNE 2022 - Nova Scotians could soon be rewarded for buying local. The provincial government has launched a prototype of their promised Nova Scotia Loyal rewards program. Amber Fryday reports. – Jun 28, 2022
The Nova Scotia government announced Tuesday that its promised program to encourage people to buy local will apply only at Sobeys Inc. grocery stores and the provincial liquor corporation.

The province says the two retail partnerships will be part of its $6-million Nova Scotia Loyal program, along with an enhanced government procurement policy and special branding to showcase Nova Scotian products.

Sobeys and the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation will feature in-store displays highlighting local products and will offer additional reward points during specified promotional periods.

The program also includes a procurement policy for businesses competing for government contracts under which Nova Scotian companies will be awarded the tender if they come within 10 per cent of the leading bid from a non-Nova Scotian business.

First introduced as a Progressive Conservative campaign promise in 2021, the Nova Scotia Loyal program’s aim is to increase demand for local products in Nova Scotia, with a goal of having 20 per cent of all food purchased in the province locally produced.

The program drew criticism from opposition leaders in May after Sobeys was awarded a $950,000 untendered contract for the program.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

