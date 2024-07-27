5 things to know from Saturday at the Paris Games

PARIS – From Canada’s soccer scandal punishment to Summer McIntosh’s first Olympic medal, here are five things to know from Saturday at the 2024 Paris Games:

FIRST MEDAL

Canada opened its Olympic medal account on Day 1 of the Paris Games as Summer McIntosh swam to a silver medal in the women’s 400-metre freestyle. McIntosh finished fourth in the event as a 14-year-old three years ago at the Tokyo Games. She claimed her first career Olympic medal in a time of three minutes 58.37 seconds, 0.88 seconds behind world record holder Ariarne Titmus of Australia. McIntosh is set to swim in at least three more events in Paris, including the 400-individual medley on Monday. She set a world record in that discipline in May.

SOCCER SCANDAL FALLOUT

FIFA came down hard on Canada Soccer on Saturday for a drone spying scandal that has cast a shadow over Canada’s entire Olympic team at the Paris Games. Canada’s women’s soccer team was docked six points — the equivalent of two wins — and the national governing body fined the equivalent of C$313,000. Head coach Bev Priestman was one of three members of Canada’s coaching staff banned for a year. The punishments come after two members of Canada’s staff were caught using a drone to record opponent practices. The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Soccer are considering an appeal of the six-point deduction.

EN GARDE!

Fares Arfa may have fallen short of winning Canada’s first-ever fencing medal, but he made a name for himself with a run to the men’s sabre quarterfinals. The 29-year-old from Laval, Que., defeated three-time defending Olympic champion Aron Szilagyi of Hungary in the Round of 32 before narrowly losing 15-13 to eventual gold medallist Oh Sang-uk of South Korea in the quarterfinals. Arfa was part of the Canadian sabre team that won gold at the 2023 Pan American Games. That event starts Wednesday with Arfa’s Canada taking on Oh and top-ranked South Korea.

BARRETT POWERS CANADA PAST GREECE

RJ Barrett’s 23-point performance, highlighted by an emphatic dunk at the buzzer, powered Canada to an 86-79 win over Greece on the opening day of men’s basketball competition in France. Canada never trailed in the game but allowed things to get tight late in the fourth quarter. Greece pulled within three points of the Canadians with 32 seconds remaining, but two free throws from Jamal Murray and the late jam from Barrett secured the victory. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 34 for Greece. Canada will next play No. 5 Australia on Tuesday.

STRONG START, STRONGER FINISH

China got the early lead atop the medals table with the first two gold medals of the Paris Games. Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao won gold in mixed air rifle in the first medal event of the Olympics, and then Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen topped the podium in the women’s synchronized three-metre springboard. But it was the Australians who ended the day atop the standings with three gold and two silver medals, with four of those medals coming in the pool.

