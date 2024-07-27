Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

U.S. tops Canada 2-0 in Olympic beach volleyball

By Gemma Karstens-Smith The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2024 4:48 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

PARIS – Canada’s Heather Bansley and Sophie Bukovec lost their first beach volleyball match of the Paris Olympics Friday, dropping a 2-0 decision to Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth of the U.S.

Canada went 21-17 and 21-14, with Bansley, of London, Ont., scoring 13 attacking points and Toronto’s Bukovec contributing three.

The Canadians gave up 14 points in errors across the two sets, including a run that saw the Americans jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first before Bansley and Bukovec whittled the deficit to a single point at 14-13.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Paris 2024: De Grasse, Charron chosen as Team Canada’s Olympic flag bearers'
Paris 2024: De Grasse, Charron chosen as Team Canada’s Olympic flag bearers
Story continues below advertisement

After a day of on-and-off rain, the skies partially cleared ahead of the game, giving fans in the stands at the Eiffel Tower Stadium a spectacular view of a glowing orange sunset with cotton candy-pink clouds behind the iconic landmark.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Canada will be back on the court Sunday when Samuel Schachter of North York, Ont., and Toronto’s Daniel Dearing take on Ondrej Perusic and David Schweiner of Czechia.

Trending Now

Bansley and Bukovec will face China’s Xue Chen and Xia Xinyi in group play Monday, while fellow Canadians Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson play Giuliana Poletti and Michelle Sharon Valiente Amarilla of Paraguay the same day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices