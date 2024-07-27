Menu

Canada

‘Good progress’ being made on wildfire that destroyed 6 homes near Golden

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2024 11:54 am
1 min read
Footage of the wildfire burning near Golden B.C.
The number of active wildfires in British Columbia has dropped again after another day of cool, wet weather. As Troy Charles reports, several evacuation orders and alerts have also been rescinded.
The BC Wildfire Service says crews are “making good progress” containing a 5,400-hectare wildfire near Golden that destroyed as many as six homes in the region earlier this week.

The Dogtooth Forest Service Road fire is listed as one of five wildfires of note burning in the province, meaning it poses a threat to people or property or is highly visible.

The fire is burning approximately 19 km south of Golden, on the west side of Highway 95.

Number of active B.C. wildfires drops

The service says crews alongside local fire departments are working to contain the blaze on the east side of the Columbia River, as helicopters continue bucketing near the fire’s edge.

In an updater, the Town of Golden says that regional weather remains stable, but it is warning residents that conditions can change quickly.

It says 28 properties on the west side of the river remain on evacuation order, while more than 1,000 properties in the region remain on alert.

The wildfire service says the number of wildfires has dropped with the recent change in weather, but there are still about 400 fires burning in B.C.

It says the risk of thunderstorms persists across the province, but “conditions are expected to remain seasonal in the short-term.”

© 2024 The Canadian Press

