Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victim shot in face in random BB gun attack, Manitoba RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 26, 2024 2:50 pm
1 min read
RCMP seized this air pistol from a suspect in Thompson, Man. View image in full screen
RCMP seized this air pistol from a suspect in Thompson, Man. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man who was playing basketball in Thompson, Man., was shot in the face with a BB gun in what RCMP say was a random attack.

Police were called to the basketball courts on Thompson Drive just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, where they learned that a suspect with an air pistol had begun shooting randomly at people using the courts.

The 32-year-old victim suffered minor injuries, and witnesses described the suspect and pointed police in his direction.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The suspect, 20, was picked up on Goldeye Crescent after a short foot chase that saw him fire the BB gun at police, hitting an officer several times.

He now faces charges of assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of discharging an air gun with intent, on top of an outstanding warrant for his arrest in connection with a 2022 robbery.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

He remains in custody.

Click to play video: 'Delivery driver hurt in random shooting'
Delivery driver hurt in random shooting
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices