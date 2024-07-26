Victim shot in face in random BB gun attack, Manitoba RCMP say

A man who was playing basketball in Thompson, Man., was shot in the face with a BB gun in what RCMP say was a random attack.
Police were called to the basketball courts on Thompson Drive just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, where they learned that a suspect with an air pistol had begun shooting randomly at people using the courts.
The 32-year-old victim suffered minor injuries, and witnesses described the suspect and pointed police in his direction.
Get breaking National news
The suspect, 20, was picked up on Goldeye Crescent after a short foot chase that saw him fire the BB gun at police, hitting an officer several times.
He now faces charges of assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of discharging an air gun with intent, on top of an outstanding warrant for his arrest in connection with a 2022 robbery.
He remains in custody.
Comments