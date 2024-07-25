Sitkum Creek wildfire in North Okanagan nearing 2K hectares in size

Send this page to someone via email

The Sitkum Creek wildfire has once again grown in size.

Located in the North Okanagan, around 63 km northeast of Vernon, this remote blaze on the east side of Sugar Lake is currently sized at 1,993 hectares.

That’s up from 1,501 hectares as of Wednesday and 58 hectares last Friday.

An evacuation order is in place, along with an evacuation alert, both of which were issued by the North Okanagan regional district.

BC Wildfire says it has 24 personnel on site, working to contain the west flank of the out-of-control fire.

A helicopter is also providing support, and structure protection crews are also on scene in the evacuation alert area.

“We also have heavy equipment on site, helping establish fire guards,” said BCWS spokesperson Shae Stearns, who added industry partners are also helping remove logs from a cut-block in the area.

“It’s really important to remove that potential fuel because if the fire spreads there, it could increase fire intensity.”

In the Kamloops Fire Centre, 88 wildfires are currently burning, with 63 deemed to be out of control.

Stearns said the region has seen an influx lately, “and we’re continuing to prioritize the response to all fires.”