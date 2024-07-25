Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sitkum Creek wildfire in North Okanagan nearing 2K hectares in size

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 25, 2024 7:15 pm
1 min read
Smoke rises from the Sitkum Creek wildfire in the North Okanagan. View image in full screen
Smoke rises from the Sitkum Creek wildfire in the North Okanagan. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Sitkum Creek wildfire has once again grown in size.

Located in the North Okanagan, around 63 km northeast of Vernon, this remote blaze on the east side of Sugar Lake is currently sized at 1,993 hectares.

That’s up from 1,501 hectares as of Wednesday and 58 hectares last Friday.

Click to play video: 'Sugar Lake wildfire evacuation'
Sugar Lake wildfire evacuation

An evacuation order is in place, along with an evacuation alert, both of which were issued by the North Okanagan regional district.

Story continues below advertisement

BC Wildfire says it has 24 personnel on site, working to contain the west flank of the out-of-control fire.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A helicopter is also providing support, and structure protection crews are also on scene in the evacuation alert area.

“We also have heavy equipment on site, helping establish fire guards,” said BCWS spokesperson Shae Stearns, who added industry partners are also helping remove logs from a cut-block in the area.

Trending Now

“It’s really important to remove that potential fuel because if the fire spreads there, it could increase fire intensity.”

In the Kamloops Fire Centre, 88 wildfires are currently burning, with 63 deemed to be out of control.

Stearns said the region has seen an influx lately, “and we’re continuing to prioritize the response to all fires.”

Click to play video: 'Boaters asked to steer clear after near miss with a water skimmer aircraft'
Boaters asked to steer clear after near miss with a water skimmer aircraft
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices