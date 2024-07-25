Victims of Toronto ‘gun battle’ where more than 50 bullets flew identified

Send this page to someone via email

Police have identified two young people who died during what officers described as a “gun battle” in Scarborough early on Wednesday morning.

Toronto police said they were called to a plaza parking lot near Ellesmere Road and Midland Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Speaking at the scene on Wednesday, Det. Rod Benson said there was a “very significant number” of shots fired and said the incident had “all the earmarks of what appears to be a gun battle.”

Another detective later in the day said that as many as 50 shots had been fired.

Officers arriving at the scene in the early hours of Wednesday morning found four people all suffering from gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the three others were taken to hospital.

View image in full screen Police investigate a quadruple shooting in Toronto on July 24, 2024. Don Curran / Global News

A second victim died after being taken to hospital, while the two others remain in serious but non-life-threatening condition, according to police.

On Thursday, the two deceased were named as 22-year-old Braydon McCann and 23-year-old Sarah Prehay.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police.

— with files from Gabby Rodrigues