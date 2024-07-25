Menu

Crime

Corrections officials seize $75K in cocaine, electronics at Stony Mountain Institution

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 25, 2024 1:28 pm
1 min read
Corrections officials say they've seized almost $75K in contraband at Stony Mountain Institution. View image in full screen
Corrections officials say they've seized almost $75K in contraband at Stony Mountain Institution. File/The Canadian Press
Corrections officials say they seized $73,750 in contraband from Stony Mountain Institution last week.

The package included cocaine and communication equipment, including cellphones, charging cables, SIM card readers and headphones.

The Correctional Service of Canada said it uses tools including ion scanners and drug-detecting dogs to prevent contraband from entering its facilities, and that it’s heightening measures to keep unauthorized items out of prisons.

Click to play video: 'Selkirk RCMP suspect man swallowed drugs to smuggle into prison'
Selkirk RCMP suspect man swallowed drugs to smuggle into prison
