Corrections officials seize $75K in cocaine, electronics at Stony Mountain Institution

Corrections officials say they seized $73,750 in contraband from Stony Mountain Institution last week.

The package included cocaine and communication equipment, including cellphones, charging cables, SIM card readers and headphones.

The Correctional Service of Canada said it uses tools including ion scanners and drug-detecting dogs to prevent contraband from entering its facilities, and that it’s heightening measures to keep unauthorized items out of prisons.