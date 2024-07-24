Fake cops scam Richmond, B.C., victim out of $1.5 million

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Metro Vancouver have issued a public warning after a single victim reported losing more than $1.5 million in a fraud scheme.

Richmond RCMP say it involved fraudsters posing as Chinese police officers.

The Mounties say the victim reported sending the money after the fraudsters falsely told them about a supposed outstanding arrest warrant in Hong Kong.

Sgt. Dave Au says in a statement that the criminals are “highly convincing,” using tactics to instil fear in the victim and compel them to comply with demands.

The public alert says this particular fraud scheme has targeted the Asian community, but everyone in the Richmond community should be vigilant.

It says fraudsters use evolving tactics, and while police are committed to investigating fraud, public awareness is also crucial in preventing future losses.

The RCMP statement adds that police and other government agencies will never request payment using bitcoin, Google Play, or iTunes gift cards.