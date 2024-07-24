Menu

Fake cops scam Richmond, B.C., victim out of $1.5 million

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 24, 2024 7:47 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'How to spot fake texts as CRA, anti-fraud centre warn of rising scams'
How to spot fake texts as CRA, anti-fraud centre warn of rising scams
The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and Canada Revenue Agency say the number of people falling susceptible to scams, especially through fake text messages continues to rise, with more than $10 million lost in the first three months of this year just to that form of messaging fraud. Sean Previl reports on how you can spot them and how else to protect yourself. – May 6, 2024
Police in Metro Vancouver have issued a public warning after a single victim reported losing more than $1.5 million in a fraud scheme.

Richmond RCMP say it involved fraudsters posing as Chinese police officers.

Click to play video: 'Police impersonation scam in New Westminster'
Police impersonation scam in New Westminster

The Mounties say the victim reported sending the money after the fraudsters falsely told them about a supposed outstanding arrest warrant in Hong Kong.

Sgt. Dave Au says in a statement that the criminals are “highly convincing,” using tactics to instil fear in the victim and compel them to comply with demands.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The public alert says this particular fraud scheme has targeted the Asian community, but everyone in the Richmond community should be vigilant.

Click to play video: 'VPD warns seniors about new twist on scams'
VPD warns seniors about new twist on scams

It says fraudsters use evolving tactics, and while police are committed to investigating fraud, public awareness is also crucial in preventing future losses.

The RCMP statement adds that police and other government agencies will never request payment using bitcoin, Google Play, or iTunes gift cards.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

