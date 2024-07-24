Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Medical outreach service for vulnerable residents in Okanagan up and running

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted July 24, 2024 8:53 pm
2 min read
Interior Health unveiled the new wheels that will transport its Integrated Health Outreach team or I-Hot across the central Okanagan to provide health care to people experiencing homelessness or living in supportive or transitional housing. View image in full screen
Interior Health unveiled the new wheels that will transport its Integrated Health Outreach team or I-Hot across the central Okanagan to provide health care to people experiencing homelessness or living in supportive or transitional housing. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Medical services are now available to meet the needs of vulnerable Central Okanagan residents where they live.

For the last five weeks Interior Health has rolled out its Integrated Health Outreach team, also known as I-Hot. The medical van equipped with supplies, outreach workers and medical professionals has arrived on the doorsteps of people in precarious situations.

“What we’re trying to do is bridge the gap for health-care access to individuals experiencing homelessness, or living in non-traditional housing settings, like the new tiny homes,” said Emma Guerrero Mohajir, clinical operations manager for Outreach Urban Health.

“We’re trying to bring mobile responsive health care to the Central Okanagan, seven days a week, to really try and support individual health outcomes.”

Click to play video: 'New Supportive Housing Project In Memory of Fearless Homelessness Advocate'
New Supportive Housing Project In Memory of Fearless Homelessness Advocate

While it’s not a new concept in larger urban centres, it’s the first of its kind in the Okanagan. Before this, Interior Health had Outreach Urban Health in downtown Kelowna, where one or two nurses were available at any given time.

Story continues below advertisement

With the new van, service capacity has doubled and anyone from West Kelowna to Lake Country experiencing homelessness or living in non-traditional housing settings can get support.

Trending Now
The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.
Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“If there’s someone out there that looks sick and needs help, we will respond and bring them in,” she said.

“Then we also have a schedule, so we’re hitting locations geographically throughout the Central Okanagan. Every day, we go to different areas to make sure individuals know we’re going to be there at that time.”

The KGH Foundation played a big role in rolling out this initiative.

“With the support of our donors in this community, we were in a position to contribute $260,000 to the purchase of the van,” Allison Young from the KGH Foundation said.

“Caring community is a pillar for us. Of course we support, with our donors, excellence in our hospital and that will always be important … but the more support we can provide for people in community – it actually has a tremendous positive benefit to our hospital”

More on Health
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices