Thompson, Man. school goes up in flames Wednesday morning

A city in northern Manitoba is picking up the pieces after a large fire at a local school.
Westwood School in Thompson, Man., which serves 300 kids between kindergarten and Grade 8 during the school year, went up in flames early Wednesday morning.
City officials say the fire is believed to have started at an electrical panel, and as there’s no word yet on the extent of the damage, the Mystery Lake School District says it’s too early to know what back-to-school will look like for students in the fall.
Thompson residents in the area near the school were urged to keep their windows closed to limit their exposure to smoke, and warned they may temporarily experience little to no water pressure due to firefighting efforts.
