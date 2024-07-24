SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Olympics soccer drone recording complaint sees Team Canada staff sent home

By Saba Aziz Global News
Posted July 24, 2024 8:54 am
2 min read
Paris Olympics Soccer View image in full screen
Canada's players walk on the pitch ahead of their soccer match at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics on Tuesday in Saint-Etienne, France. AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo
A day before the start of Team Canada’s Olympic bid, two members of the Canadian women’s soccer delegation have been removed from the Paris 2024 squad after accusations of flying a drone over the New Zealand team during practice to record them.

Joseph Lombardi, an unaccredited analyst with Canada Soccer, was detained by French authorities following a complaint by New Zealand Football of a drone flying over their training session in Saint-Etienne on July 22, according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.

The COC said in a statement on Wednesday that it had become aware of second drone incident at an earlier New Zealand team practice from July 19.

The drone was believed to have been used “to record” the New Zealand women’s football team practice, the committee said.

As a result, Lombardi has been removed from the Canadian Olympic team along with assistant coach Jasmine Mander, whom the support staffer reports to. Both will be sent home immediately, the COC said.

“The Canadian Olympic Committee stands for fair-play and we are shocked and disappointed,” COC said in a statement.

“We offer our heartfelt apologies to New Zealand Football, to all the players affected, and to the New Zealand Olympic Committee.”

Paris Olympics Soccer View image in full screen
Canada’s players pose for photos on the pitch at Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics on Tuesday in Saint-Etienne, France. Canada is scheduled to play New Zealand on Thursday. AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo
The Canadian women’s soccer team is scheduled to take on New Zealand in a group A match on Thursday.

Head Coach Bev Priestman, who has voluntarily withdrawn herself from coaching that particular game, also issued an apology.

“I am ultimately responsible for conduct in our program,” Priestman said in a statement.

“Accordingly, to emphasize our team’s commitment to integrity, I have decided to voluntarily withdraw from coaching the match on Thursday.

“In the spirit of accountability, I do this with the interests of both teams in mind and to ensure everyone feels that the sportsmanship of this game is upheld.”

The New Zealand Olympic Committee also said that it was “deeply shocked and disappointed.”

“At this time the NZOC’s main priority is to support the New Zealand women’s football athletes and wider team as they start their campaign,” the committee said.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

