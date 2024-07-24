Menu

B.C. wildfires spread as evacuations and alerts roll out

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 24, 2024 11:16 am
1 min read
United Way mobilizing to help with wildfire recovery fund
As wildfires burn around the province United Way BC is mobilizing to help those in need. Jasica Grewal is United Way BC's Director of Community Impact and Investment. She tells us about the BC Wildfire Recovery Fund.
The numbers seem ever increasing for British Columbia wildfire statistics, including more than 400 fires, tens of thousands of lightning strikes and at least six homes lost.

The homes were in the Venables Valley, and Colton Davies of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District says they were among 20 buildings destroyed by the Shetland Creek wildfire.

The BC Wildfire Service says recent thunderstorms brought 58,000 lightning strikes, and it expects to see new fire starts from those over the next few days.

MLA Shirlee Bond on Jasper wildfire prompting evacuation order to B.C.

More than 80 per cent of current wildfires were started by lightning and about two-thirds of the fires remain out of control.

The wildfire service says local planes and helicopters as well as aircraft from the Yukon, Ontario, Quebec and Alaska have joined the fire fight, with almost 100 airtanker missions from July 18 to 21 dropping 5.4 million litres of suppressant.

People using bodies of water near out-of-control fires such as Shawnigan Lake adjacent to the Old Man Lake wildfire on Vancouver Island have been warned to “keep well away” from aircraft either skimming water or operating otherwise in the area.

The B.C. Ministry of Emergency Management says about 470 properties have been ordered evacuated, while another 3,100 properties are on alert.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

