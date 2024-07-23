SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Calgary opens evacuation centre for those forced to flee Jasper wildfire

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted July 23, 2024 8:03 pm
1 min read
Calgary opens evacuation centre for those forced to flee Jasper wildfire
A reception centre for those displaced by the Jasper wildfire has been set up in Calgary for an expected 200 evacuees, but officials say they are not committing to a number given there is a mixture of tourists, Jasper residents and temporary foreign workers. Adam MacVicar reports.

