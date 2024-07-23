Calgary opens evacuation centre for those forced to flee Jasper wildfire

A reception centre for those displaced by the Jasper wildfire has been set up in Calgary for an expected 200 evacuees, but officials say they are not committing to a number given there is a mixture of tourists, Jasper residents and temporary foreign workers. Adam MacVicar reports.
More on Calgary
- Rough play led to Baffin the polar bear’s drowning death, Calgary Zoo officials say
- Jasper National Park wildfire evacuees told to take roundabout route back to Alberta
- Health experts recommend staying inside as wildfire smoke fills Calgary skies
- Alberta provides one-time infusion of cash into education following historic enrolment
Comments