Long-standing Pizza Corner eatery closes its doors after 30 years

Halifax’s Pizza Corner— a hotspot for late bites after a night downtown— is looking different after the closure of Pizza Girls. As Global’s Megan King reports, the restaurant taking its place brings a new flavour to Pizza Corner— while honouring its legacy.
