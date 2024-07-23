Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peel police arrest 18 people as a result of robbery and carjacking investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2024 2:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Police arrest 18 across GTA for carjacking, home invasion and armed robbery'
Police arrest 18 across GTA for carjacking, home invasion and armed robbery
WATCH: Police arrest 18 across GTA for carjacking, home invasion and armed robbery
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peel Region police say they have arrested 18 people, including three teens, as part of an investigation into an organized crime network linked to multiple violent home invasions, armed robberies and carjackings.

Police say the months-long investigation, dubbed Project Warlock, began after a series of home invasion-style robberies and carjackings in Peel Region and throughout the Greater Toronto Area late last year.

They say between November 2023 and January 2024, there were eight robberies in Brampton, Ont., that helped them identify the alleged criminal network involved. Three of those robberies were at knife-point and two were home invasions involving firearms, one of which resulted in a victim getting a serious gunshot wound.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say there were also multiple carjackings over a weekend in March this year, including five carjackings targeting luxury vehicles in both Peel and York Region.

Investigators say Project Warlock was launched after they linked those cases together through video and physical evidence, and forensics.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result of the investigation, they say they carried out more than 60 search warrants, with 12 stolen vehicles recovered and four firearms seized, three of which have been traced to the U.S.

Trending Now

Peel Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said some of the home invasions involved victims waking up to weapons being pointed at them in their beds, while children were in the home.

“It has forever changed the lives of some of these families and their children,” he said.

Police have arrested 18 people, including a 14-year-old and two 17-year-olds, and laid more than 150 criminal charges against the suspects.

Duraiappah said the rate of carjackings and home invasions has escalated across the Greater Toronto Area, and so far in 2024, Peel has had 87 carjackings and 54 home invasions.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices