Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. to get $426M in health funding for seniors, rare drug coverage

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2024 2:59 pm
1 min read
A statement from Health Canada says $232 million will flow through an "aging with dignity agreement" to help pay the salaries of nearly 13,000 health-care assistants in public long-term care and assisted living facilities over the next five years. Federal Health Minister Mark Holland, left, and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix sign a document after a health-care funding announcement in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
A statement from Health Canada says $232 million will flow through an "aging with dignity agreement" to help pay the salaries of nearly 13,000 health-care assistants in public long-term care and assisted living facilities over the next five years. Federal Health Minister Mark Holland, left, and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix sign a document after a health-care funding announcement in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Feb. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ottawa is providing $426 million to support heath care in British Columbia.

A statement from Health Canada says $232 million will flow through an “aging with dignity agreement” to help pay the salaries of nearly 13,000 health-care assistants in public long-term care and assisted living facilities over the next five years.

That agreement was first struck in February and Health Canada says the funding will be extended through to 2029.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Calls for the province to cover weight management medications'
Health Matters: Calls for the province to cover weight management medications

The remaining $194 million is being provided through an agreement to help B.C. expand access to drugs used to treat rare diseases.

Story continues below advertisement

The funding is part of close to $200 billion set aside for health care over 10 years in the 2023 budget, including $46.2 billion in new funding for provinces and territories.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.
Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Federal Health Minister Mark Holland announced the latest funding in Vancouver alongside his B.C. counterpart Adrian Dix.

Dix said B.C.’s agreements with Ottawa will raise wages and benefits for health-care assistants and contribute to a more equitable health-care system overall.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'B.C. and Ottawa announce deal to fund improvements in healthcare for seniors'
B.C. and Ottawa announce deal to fund improvements in healthcare for seniors

Health Canada says the funding for drugs for rare diseases means B.C. residents will be able to access the drugs Poteligeo, used to treat Sezary syndrome, and Oxlumo, which treats hyperoxaluria type 1.

The department says more drugs will be added to the list as the pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance concludes its price negotiations for each one.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Health
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices