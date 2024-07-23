Funeral date set for Saskatchewan’s ‘Bella Brave’

Isabella Thomson, otherwise known as “Bella Brave” on social media, passed away on July 14, 2024.
As family and friends mourn the loss of the 10-year-old from Swift Current, a funeral date has been set.
“Family and friends of Bella are respectively invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday, July 27, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. from Christ The Redeemer Catholic Church,” Thomson’s obituary reads.
The family will also host a live stream of the funeral mass on Saturday and encourage donations to Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada in her name.
Documenting her life and health journey, Bella told her story to millions of followers on TikTok with the help of her mother Kyla Thomson.
The girl from Swift Current, Sask., was born with dwarfism, no immune system, and other health complications that sent her in and out of hospital for many years.
In late 2023, Bella received a life-saving bowel transplant and spent four months recovering in hospital.
Bella passed away on July 14, after being put in a medically induced coma at SickKids hospital in Toronto a week before her passing.
In May, Bella was taken to Saskatoon’s Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital. She was later flown to Toronto after dealing with nightly fevers and was put on oxygen for over a month. She was then transferred to the Intensive Care Unit at the end of June.
