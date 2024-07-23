Winnipeg Blue Bombers add veteran defensive back Grymes to practice roster

See more sharing options

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers added veteran defensive back Aaron Grymes to the practice roster Tuesday.

Grymes, 33, was released in January by the Edmonton Elks after missing the 2022 and 2023 seasons with a knee injury.

The five-foot-11, 186-pound Grymes has appeared in 95 career CFL regular-season games with Edmonton (2013-15, 2017-18, 2021-23) and the B.C. Lions (2019).

Grymes, who also spent time with the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles (2016), helped the Elks win the Grey Cup in 2015.

The Seattle native has registered 294 tackles, 19 special-teams tackles, a sack, 13 interceptions, two forced fumbles and one touchdown over his CFL tenure.