Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia premier says he skipped Halifax Pride parade because of safety concerns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2024 11:59 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Thousands descend on downtown Halifax for Atlantic Canada’s largest Pride parade'
Thousands descend on downtown Halifax for Atlantic Canada’s largest Pride parade
The Halifax Pride parade brought thousands to the city’s downtown on a beautiful summer afternoon. As Emma Convey reports, spectators lined the streets to enjoy the 36th edition of the parade, which returned after a one-year absence.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston was notably absent from this year’s Halifax Pride parade, and he says he was advised by RCMP not to participate because of safety concerns.

In an emailed statement, the premier says he was not at the parade on Saturday “out of an abundance of caution” and that the decision to skip the event doesn’t diminish his support for the 2SLGBTQ+ community.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Nova Scotia’s Liberal, NDP and Green parties each participated with a parade float, leaving the Progressive Conservatives as the only major political party not represented at the event.

The premier’s office says police recommended that Houston not participate this year out of concern for his safety and that of other participants, but the office declined to provide details about the alleged risk.

Trending Now

Mark Boudreau, a spokesperson with the Progressive Conservatives, says Houston attended the 2022 parade with a float and group of volunteers, adding that he was prepared to do the same in 2023 — but the event that year was cancelled.

Story continues below advertisement

Boudreau says the party booked a float for this year but made the “difficult” decision to withdraw.

More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices