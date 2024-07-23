Menu

Canada

Necropsy results set to be announced Tuesday for Calgary zoo’s polar bear

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2024 10:07 am
1 min read
Baffin the polar bear dies at the Calgary Zoo
WATCH ABOVE: (From July 19, 2024) One of the two polar bears at the Calgary Zoo, a male named Baffin, died Friday. Jamie Dorgan, the zoo’s interim chief executive officer and chief operating officer, explains what happened.
The results of a necropsy are expected to be announced today after the death of a polar bear at Calgary’s zoo.

The Wilder Institute and the Calgary Zoo say seven-year-old Baffin did not resurface from a pool after playing with another polar bear on Friday.

The zoo says its animal health team and an independent pathologist have completed a necropsy.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It said last week that Baffin was sparring with his enclosure mate, eight-year-old Siku, before being found dead.

Baffin and Siku were transferred from Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park Zoo to Calgary in 2023.

They were moved to a new polar bear habitat in a redeveloped area at Calgary’s zoo known as Wild Canada that opened in December.

Click to play video: 'Rare polar bear footage shows life in melting Arctic'
Rare polar bear footage shows life in melting Arctic
© 2024 The Canadian Press

