Necropsy results set to be announced Tuesday for Calgary zoo’s polar bear

Send this page to someone via email

The results of a necropsy are expected to be announced today after the death of a polar bear at Calgary’s zoo.

The Wilder Institute and the Calgary Zoo say seven-year-old Baffin did not resurface from a pool after playing with another polar bear on Friday.

The zoo says its animal health team and an independent pathologist have completed a necropsy.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It said last week that Baffin was sparring with his enclosure mate, eight-year-old Siku, before being found dead.

Baffin and Siku were transferred from Winnipeg’s Assiniboine Park Zoo to Calgary in 2023.

They were moved to a new polar bear habitat in a redeveloped area at Calgary’s zoo known as Wild Canada that opened in December.