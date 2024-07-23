Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seize more than 28 stolen vehicles, thousands of dollars in Montreal area

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 23, 2024 8:05 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nearly 600 stolen vehicles recovered at Montreal port'
Nearly 600 stolen vehicles recovered at Montreal port
RELATED: Nearly 600 stolen vehicles recovered at Montreal port – Apr 3, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Quebec provincial police have announced the seizure of more than 28 vehicles and thousands of dollars in the Montreal area this week as part of their fight against organized vehicle theft in the province.

Police spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus says that following an investigation that began in March investigators searched buildings and vehicles in the Montreal area on Thursday targeting a criminal gang exporting stolen vehicles.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In addition to the vehicles, police also found over $17,000 in Canadian currency, over US$35,000 and a half dozen cellphones.

The busts were carried out by a mixed squad of officers from various police forces – including provincial police and Montreal police – tasked with fighting organized crime.

Canada’s second-largest port has become a key transport hub for stolen vehicle exports, with police finding nearly 600 stolen vehicles, most of them from the Toronto area, in the shipping containers at the port between December 2023 and March 2024.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this week, insurance fraud prevention group Équité Association reported a 36 per cent drop in stolen vehicles in the first six months of 2024 compared with the same period last year in Quebec, in part thanks to increased border patrol, police collaboration and government action.

More on Crime
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices