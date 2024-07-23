Police seize more than 28 stolen vehicles, thousands of dollars in Montreal area

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police have announced the seizure of more than 28 vehicles and thousands of dollars in the Montreal area this week as part of their fight against organized vehicle theft in the province.

Police spokesperson Nicolas Scholtus says that following an investigation that began in March investigators searched buildings and vehicles in the Montreal area on Thursday targeting a criminal gang exporting stolen vehicles.

In addition to the vehicles, police also found over $17,000 in Canadian currency, over US$35,000 and a half dozen cellphones.

The busts were carried out by a mixed squad of officers from various police forces – including provincial police and Montreal police – tasked with fighting organized crime.

Canada’s second-largest port has become a key transport hub for stolen vehicle exports, with police finding nearly 600 stolen vehicles, most of them from the Toronto area, in the shipping containers at the port between December 2023 and March 2024.

Earlier this week, insurance fraud prevention group Équité Association reported a 36 per cent drop in stolen vehicles in the first six months of 2024 compared with the same period last year in Quebec, in part thanks to increased border patrol, police collaboration and government action.