Winnipeg Goldeyes’ Joey Matulovich named pitcher of the week

Winnipeg Goldeyes starting pitcher Joey Matulovich is once again the American Association’s pitcher of the week.

The 27-year-old was masterful in two starts over the past seven days where he didn’t give up a single run. He worked seven scoreless innings in both his starts and has now won three straight decisions for an 8-2 record.

Matulovich has been brilliant all season and hasn’t given up more than four earned runs in a game in any of his 13 starts in 2024.

He leads the league in both strikeouts (94) and earned run average (2.12) with the league, currently taking a three-day break for the all-star festivities in Kansas City, Kansas. Matulovich is one of six members of the Goldeyes in attendance with the home run derby scheduled for later on Monday, followed by the all-star game itself on Tuesday.

Matulovich won the weekly honour for the second time in just six weeks. He was also chosen the pitcher of the month for June.