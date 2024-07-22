Menu

Politics

Manitoba, feds team up for initiatives aimed at ending gender-based violence

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 22, 2024 3:47 pm
1 min read
Manitoba families minister Nahanni Fontaine speaks to media from RRC Polytech Monday. View image in full screen
Manitoba families minister Nahanni Fontaine speaks to media from RRC Polytech Monday. Drew Stremick / Global News
The Manitoba government and its federal counterparts are collaborating on an initiative to end gender-based violence in the province.

Manitoba families minister Nahanni Fontaine and federal women and gender equality minister Marci Ien announced Monday that each government was contributing more than $6 million in funding to support 19 community projects across Manitoba working on the cause.

“We need to put a stop to gender-based violence in our homes and communities, and make sure survivors have the supports they need,” said Fontaine, who announced $6.35 million in funding from the province.

“We are taking action to ensure there are more supports for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence, working with communities to break cycles of violence, and supporting Indigenous-led and community-informed approaches to address gender-based violence across Manitoba.”

Click to play video: 'Millions in federal funding going toward addressing gender-based violence in Prairies'
Millions in federal funding going toward addressing gender-based violence in Prairies

The joint funding — which will be disbursed in urban, rural and remote communities in the province — is part of year two of a 10-year national plan to end gender-based violence and support survivors and their families.

Monday’s announcement took place at Winnipeg’s Red River College Polytechnic, which will be offering a tuition-free shelter support worker micro-credential.

“This training prepares current and future shelter workers to support those in need of refuge from difficult and sometimes dangerous situations,” said Christine Watson, the college’s academic vice-president.

“RRC Polytech is proud to be a partner in creating a safer Manitoba for all.”

Click to play video: 'Province, feds offer new housing supports to Manitoba survivors of gender-based violence'
Province, feds offer new housing supports to Manitoba survivors of gender-based violence

 

