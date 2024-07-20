Riders Against Hunger hit the road for West Island food bank

Send this page to someone via email

One by one, bikers rode out of the On Rock Community Services parking lot in Roxboro for a 180-kilometre ride, all for a good cause.

“Bikers love to give back,” said Kim Reid, On Rock’s founder and president. “They love charity rides and stuff like that. And I’m a biker and I’m running On Rock, so it just made sense to me that why don’t we put a ride together and make some money and have a great time riding.”

Since 2011, bikers have been coming together for Riders Against Hunger.

For $20, participants ride throughout most of the day, with the goal of raising money and awareness for On Rock Community Services.

“We have a sensitive side to us,” said Sophie Kusievich, a participant in the ride. “We come together and I think it’s beautiful to see. People don’t expect it from us.”

Reid, who founded and heads the food bank, says the organization is still struggling with high demand.

On Rock on Gouin Boulevard helps feed over 300 families a week, which amounts to around 1,200 to 1,500 people. Fundraisers like this one go a long way in helping support its mission.

“In order to keep the lights on and keep doing what we’re doing, you gotta find creative ways to do it,” said Reid.

And getting together dozens of bikers is certainly one way to go about it.

Participants say bikers supporting charities is something close to their hearts.

“A lot of biker groups do this,” said Vincent Bernesi, who helped organize this year’s ride. “A lot of biker groups go on these long rides.

“When you see a large group of bikers on a ride, they’re usually doing it in support of a charity.”