Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Riders Against Hunger hit the road for West Island food bank

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted July 20, 2024 3:25 pm
1 min read
A bike parked in the On Rock parking lot on Gouin Blvd., on July 20, 2024. View image in full screen
A bike parked in the On Rock parking lot on Gouin Blvd., on July 20, 2024. Felicia Parrillo/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One by one, bikers rode out of the On Rock Community Services parking lot in Roxboro for a 180-kilometre ride, all for a good cause.

“Bikers love to give back,” said Kim Reid, On Rock’s founder and president. “They love charity rides and stuff like that. And I’m a biker and I’m running On Rock, so it just made sense to me that why don’t we put a ride together and make some money and have a great time riding.”

Since 2011, bikers have been coming together for Riders Against Hunger.

For $20, participants ride throughout most of the day, with the goal of raising money and awareness for On Rock Community Services.

“We have a sensitive side to us,” said Sophie Kusievich, a participant in the ride. “We come together and I think it’s beautiful to see. People don’t expect it from us.”

Story continues below advertisement

Reid, who founded and heads the food bank, says the organization is still struggling with high demand.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

On Rock on Gouin Boulevard helps feed over 300 families a week, which amounts to around 1,200 to 1,500 people. Fundraisers like this one go a long way in helping support its mission.

“In order to keep the lights on and keep doing what we’re doing, you gotta find creative ways to do it,” said Reid.

And getting together dozens of bikers is certainly one way to go about it.

Trending Now

Participants say bikers supporting charities is something close to their hearts.

“A lot of biker groups do this,” said Vincent Bernesi, who helped organize this year’s ride. “A lot of biker groups go on these long rides.

“When you see a large group of bikers on a ride, they’re usually doing it in support of a charity.”

Click to play video: 'Food insecurity a growing problem in Montreal’s West Island'
Food insecurity a growing problem in Montreal’s West Island
Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices