K-Days returns to Edmonton amid excessive heat

Send this page to someone via email

When the Ferris wheel is built, the carnival games are set and the food vendors take over the Edmonton Expo Centre grounds, it’s a sign for Edmontonians that K-Days has returned to the city.

Friday marks the kick-off of the 10-day festival where hundreds of people filled the grounds to take part in all the action.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

This year, the carnival launched in the middle of a heat wave. With daytime highs expected to reach the mid-30s until Tuesday, both attendees and organizers are preparing to beat the heat.

“We have the Expo Centre, which is 500,000 square feet of climate-controlled space. We have three large misting stations on site where people can go under and cool off for a bit,” Explore Edmonton vice-president Arlindo Gomes told Global News.

“We’ve added in our partnership with EPCOR water stations throughout the site so people have access to free water.”

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta Health Services is reminding people to monitor their well-being by taking breaks in the shade and applying sunscreen. With alcohol up for grabs, the agency is reminding to hydrate with water between the booze.