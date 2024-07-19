K-Days returns to Edmonton amid excessive heat

When the Ferris wheel is built, the carnival games are set and the food vendors take over the Edmonton Expo Centre grounds, it’s a sign for Edmontonians that K-Days has returned to the city.
Friday marks the kick-off of the 10-day festival where hundreds of people filled the grounds to take part in all the action.
Get daily National news
This year, the carnival launched in the middle of a heat wave. With daytime highs expected to reach the mid-30s until Tuesday, both attendees and organizers are preparing to beat the heat.
“We have the Expo Centre, which is 500,000 square feet of climate-controlled space. We have three large misting stations on site where people can go under and cool off for a bit,” Explore Edmonton vice-president Arlindo Gomes told Global News.
“We’ve added in our partnership with EPCOR water stations throughout the site so people have access to free water.”
Alberta Health Services is reminding people to monitor their well-being by taking breaks in the shade and applying sunscreen. With alcohol up for grabs, the agency is reminding to hydrate with water between the booze.
- LCBO strike: Tentative agreement in danger of collapse, union says ‘we do not have a deal’
- CrowdStrike outage hits Canadian hospitals and clinics. Here’s where
- CrowdStrike outage: Canadian flights, health care disrupted after faulty update
- Alberta family warns about dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning on boats
Comments