Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ball hockey referee left with fractured skull, jaw after removing player from game

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted July 19, 2024 11:48 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'N.S. minor hockey coach charged for allegedly punching referee'
N.S. minor hockey coach charged for allegedly punching referee
RELATED - A minor hockey coach was suspended after an alleged assault against a referee last year in Nova Scotia. – Nov 20, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A ball hockey player was arrested and is facing charges in the alleged attack of a referee in the Quebec City area that left him with a fractured skull and other serious injuries requiring surgery.

The North American Ball Hockey Players Association (NBHPA) reported the official was hit Tuesday night after expelling the player from a game.

“(The referee) received a stick blow to the chest followed by a stick blow with both hands directly to the face,” the NBHPA said in a social media post detailing the incident.

The referee suffered a fractured skull and jaw along with a concussion, according to the association. All of his teeth were either broken or displaced.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The NBHPA said the victim will need facial reconstruction surgeries and is unable to work.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'The push for mandatory neck guards in hockey'
The push for mandatory neck guards in hockey
Trending Now

Quebec City police confirmed an investigation is underway and a 31-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with the incident.

“The man was questioned and released on a promise to appear in court on charges of assault with a weapon and causing bodily harm,” police said in a statement.

The NBHPA called the incident “unacceptable behaviour” and though it occurred in an unaffiliated arena, it has banned the player for life from its association.

“All our thoughts go to this referee in our community who will experience very difficult times in the coming days,” the association said.

In the wake of the attack, both police and the association called on athletes to play sports with “courtesy and respect towards all participants.”

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices