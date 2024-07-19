Ball hockey referee left with fractured skull, jaw after removing player from game

Send this page to someone via email

A ball hockey player was arrested and is facing charges in the alleged attack of a referee in the Quebec City area that left him with a fractured skull and other serious injuries requiring surgery.

The North American Ball Hockey Players Association (NBHPA) reported the official was hit Tuesday night after expelling the player from a game.

“(The referee) received a stick blow to the chest followed by a stick blow with both hands directly to the face,” the NBHPA said in a social media post detailing the incident.

The referee suffered a fractured skull and jaw along with a concussion, according to the association. All of his teeth were either broken or displaced.

The NBHPA said the victim will need facial reconstruction surgeries and is unable to work.

Quebec City police confirmed an investigation is underway and a 31-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with the incident.

“The man was questioned and released on a promise to appear in court on charges of assault with a weapon and causing bodily harm,” police said in a statement.

The NBHPA called the incident “unacceptable behaviour” and though it occurred in an unaffiliated arena, it has banned the player for life from its association.

“All our thoughts go to this referee in our community who will experience very difficult times in the coming days,” the association said.

In the wake of the attack, both police and the association called on athletes to play sports with “courtesy and respect towards all participants.”