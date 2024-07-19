Liberal House leader MacKinnon new labour minister, replacing O’Regan

Send this page to someone via email

Government House leader Steven MacKinnon has been sworn in as the federal Liberals’ new minister for labour and seniors.

He participated in a ceremony at Rideau Hall this morning alongside Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Gov. Gen. Mary Simon.

MacKinnon joined cabinet as the House leader in January to replace Karina Gould while she is on maternity leave.

He previously served as the Liberals’ chief whip in the House of Commons.

Outgoing labour minister Seamus O’Regan, announced Thursday he was resigning from cabinet for family reasons, though he is staying on as a Newfoundland MP until the next federal election.

The full cabinet is expected to meet virtually today for the first time since the Liberals’ surprising loss in a Toronto byelection last month.