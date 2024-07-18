Menu

Politics

Law Society of Alberta clears former cabinet minister Tyler Shandro of misconduct

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2024 4:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Law society of Alberta hearing into former cabinet minister concludes'
Law society of Alberta hearing into former cabinet minister concludes
WATCH ABOVE: (From Sept. 6, 2023) No decision has been made yet in a Law Society of Alberta hearing into Tyler Shandro, dating back to his time as provincial health minister early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Law society counsel argues Shandro deserves to be sanctioned over inappropriate conduct, but Shandro's lawyer says he was the victim of politically motivated attacks. Saif Kaisar has the details – Sep 6, 2023
The Law Society of Alberta has cleared former cabinet minister Tyler Shandro of professional misconduct.

The complaints against Shandro date back to 2020, when he was health minister and political tensions over doctor pay and the COVID-19 pandemic were high.

Shandro, a lawyer, is also a former justice minister.

Hearings began last year into what law society lawyers argued were examples of inappropriate and intimidating behaviour by Shandro meant to muzzle public dissent.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Shandro confronted a doctor outside the physician’s home over a social media post, contacted two other doctors who criticized his policy, and emailed a warning to a member of the public who accused Shandro’s wife of having a conflict of interest.

Shandro’s lawyers argued that the complaints were politically motivated and the incidents had nothing to do with the practice of law.

The hearing committee decided Shandro’s behaviour was at times inappropriate but did not rise to the level of conduct deserving a sanction.

Click to play video: 'Tyler Shandro asks law society to throw out conduct hearings, citing jurisdiction'
Tyler Shandro asks law society to throw out conduct hearings, citing jurisdiction
© 2024 The Canadian Press

