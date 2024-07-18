Okotoks wheelchair rugby player prepares for Paralympics: ‘Really an honour’

Send this page to someone via email

A hardworking athlete from the Calgary region is getting ready to go for the gold in Paris.

Zak Madell of Okotoks is getting ready to leave soon as part of the Team Canada wheelchair rugby team at the 2024 Paralympics.

It will be Madell’s fourth time representing Canada at the Paralympics.

Recognized as one of top wheelchair rugby players in the world, Madell was part of the team that won the silver medal at the 2012 Paralympics in London.

He then went on to compete at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio and the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.

“It’s really an honour and every time we go out there, I think we have to remind ourselves that we’re doing it for more than ourselves,” Madell said.

“We’ve got a whole country that we’re representing, we’ve got our family, friends, loved ones back home supporting us, so we just want to go out and make them as proud as possible and put on a good show for Canada.”

“It’s been 13 years that I’ve been on the national team now,” Madell said.

"It's been 13 years that I've been on the national team now," Madell said.

"I get to go out, travel the world playing a sport that I love with a great group of guys."

The Olympics run from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, Aug. 11. The Paralympic Games take place from Wednesday, Aug. 28 to Sunday, Sept. 8.