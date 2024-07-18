Summer’s hottest accessory? Trump-inspired ear bandages take over RNC

Send this page to someone via email

Donald Trump can now add “fashion influencer” to his resume, apparently.

The former president, while not particularly known for being a snazzy dresser, became a trendsetter at this week’s Republican National Convention (RNC) as delegates and attendees raced to copy Trump’s timely and unique accessory — the large, white bandage he’s been wearing on the right side of his head after a bullet grazed his ear in a failed assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally last week.

View image in full screen U.S. former president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, a bandage on his ear after being wounded in an assassination attempt, departs Tuesday at the conclusion of the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Among a sea of red “Make America Great Again” hats were white coverings over the ears of many, with those sporting them claiming it was a show of loyalty and a way to honour Trump, who showed up to the convention’s opening day with his entire ear covered in gauze.

View image in full screen People wear ‘bandages’ on their ears as they watch on Wednesday, the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

“It’s just in sympathy with Donald Trump,” 63-year-old Arizona delegate Joe Neglia, one of the first to sport the latest fashion accessory, told The Associated Press. “I saw that man get shot; I thought that man has almost given his life for his country; he deserves some respect for that.”

View image in full screen Arizona delegate Joe Neglia was one of the first to sport the mock bandage on July 16. Jabin Botsford / The Washington Post via Getty Images

A gunman opened fire at Trump’s rally Saturday, injuring the former president on his right ear and killing Corey Comperatore, 50.

Trump’s former doctor, Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas, said he personally examined Trump’s wound, and told the New York Times, “The bullet took a little bit off the top of his ear in an area that, just by nature, bleeds like crazy.”

View image in full screen Arizona delegate Stacey Goodman (L) helps Arizona National Committeewoman elect Liz Harris (R) put a patch over her ear in solidarity with U.S. former president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during Wednesday, the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images

Negila told CBS News on Tuesday he fashioned his ear covering by folding up an envelope while riding a bus to the Milwaukee convention.

“This is the newest fashion trend. I’m getting this going. Everybody in the world is going to be wearing these pretty soon,” Neglia said.

View image in full screen An attendee wears a bandage on his ear in solidarity with former president Donald Trump on Wednesday, Day 3 of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Ricky Carioti / The Washington Post via Getty Images

View image in full screen Arizona delegate Ray Michaels wears an ear bandage in solidarity with Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, in the Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, the third night of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

View image in full screen Texas delegate Jackson Carpenter wears a bandage on his ear, like the one worn by U.S. former president and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump following his assassination attempt, during Wednesday, the third day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

And it seems as though the popularity of the ear patch is, indeed, picking up steam. By Thursday, the final day of the convention, dozens of attendees were photographed wearing their own, crafted from paper, masking tape and small bandages, to actual gauze and medical tape.

Craig Berland, the GOP chairman in Maricopa County, Ariz., told HuffPost that a bunch of delegates from his state decided to join in on Tuesday.

View image in full screen Arizona delegate Susan Ellsworth wears a ‘bandage’ on her ear on the third day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

“It was a funny thing to do, but it was a serious thing because of the tragedy that happened,” Berland said.