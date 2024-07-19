Menu

Features

Simply Delicious Recipe: Peaches and Ricotta

By Susan Hay, OOnt. D.Litt. Global News
Posted July 19, 2024 6:00 am
Recipe: Nicoise Platter for Four
WATCH - Last week's Simply Delicious Recipe: Nicoise Platter for Four
Follow along with Susan Hay and executive chef Massimo Capra, owner of Capra’s Kitchen, as he prepares an appetizer using peaches with honey, whipped ricotta on toasted brioche. It’s Simply Delicious!

Peaches and Ricotta

  • 2 peaches washed and cut in half
  • Honey as needed
  • Ricotta
  • 35 per cent cream
  • Almonds, Toasted and lightly crushed
  • 4 brioche slices, toasted and cut in half diagonally
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 4 sprigs of Mint

Preparation

Cut peaches in half and place cut side up on a baking dish. Drizzle honey all over them and sprinkle with some black pepper, bake at 425F for about 10 minute or until soft but not mushy.

Remove from oven and allow to cool to room temp.

Whip the ricotta and the 35 per cent cream using a hand mixer, add a little honey and set aside.

Toast the almond and set aside. Toast the brioche slices and set aside.

Assembly

Scoop a nice amount of ricotta and place in the centre of a plate, using a spoon create a divot in the middle of it.

Cut the peaches into slices and place in the center of the ricotta, place the toasted brioche next to it and drizzle with a generous amount of honey and a touch of extra virgin olive oil.

Decorate with a mint leaf and a sprinkle of toasted almonds.

