Manitoba RCMP continue manhunt for 18-year-old wanted for homicide

Manitoba RCMP are still on a manhunt for an 18-year-old wanted in connection with a homicide.

Officers said Terrence Head-Martin of Mosakahiken Cree Nation is wanted for second-degree murder after a man was killed early last month.

Head-Martin is believed to be in The Pas, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Moose Lake RCMP at 204-678-2399.

Mounties say if anyone sees the suspect, do not approach him and call police immediately.