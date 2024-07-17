Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP continue manhunt for 18-year-old wanted for homicide

By Daisy Woelk Global News
Posted July 17, 2024 12:44 pm
1 min read
RCMP are looking for 18-year-old Terrence Head-Martin of Mosakahiken Cree Nation, Man. He is wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder. View image in full screen
RCMP are looking for 18-year-old Terrence Head-Martin of Mosakahiken Cree Nation, Man. He is wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder. Manitoba RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are still on a manhunt for an 18-year-old wanted in connection with a homicide.

Officers said Terrence Head-Martin of Mosakahiken Cree Nation is wanted for second-degree murder after a man was killed early last month.

Head-Martin is believed to be in The Pas, police said.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Anyone with information is asked to call Moose Lake RCMP at 204-678-2399.

Mounties say if anyone sees the suspect, do not approach him and call police immediately.

