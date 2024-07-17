Menu

Canada

Hydroplane pilot dies after crash at Valleyfield Regatta

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted July 17, 2024 9:07 am
1 min read
Francois Leroux View image in full screen
Francois Leroux, 56, died Tuesday following a crash during Sunday's hydroplane race at Valleyfield. Régates de Valleyfield
A pilot who crashed his boat during Sunday’s hydroplane race at the Valleyfield Regatta has died.

Francois Leroux, 56, died from his injuries in hospital Tuesday.

Organizers of the annual event made the announcement on social media and paid their respects to his family and first responders.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Our thoughts also go to the nautical and medical teams and the safety brigade who were present during the accident,” the post reads.

The pilot, from Sherbrooke, was rushed to hospital after the accident occurred during the consolation final of the Hydro 350 class on Sunday afternoon.

Trending Now

Video footage of the crash shows Leroux’s high-speed boat lifting off the water and flipping over in mid air, rendering him unconscious, according to witness accounts.

Story continues below advertisement

Out of respect for Leroux’s family, the remainder of the race was cancelled.

Officials with the Sûreté du Québec say the investigation into the accident continues.

