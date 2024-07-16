2-vehicle collision closes section of Highway 7 in Lindsay

At least two people were sent to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7 in Lindsay on Tuesday afternoon.
Just before 4 p.m., emergency crews responded to the collision involving a car and an SUV.
The extent of the injuries is not yet known.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP report the highway is closed from Greenfield Road to Angeline Street in the west end until further notice.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
— more to come
