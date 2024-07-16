Menu

Headline link
Features

Calgary-area hip hop dancers win national competition: ‘Super cool’

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted July 16, 2024 5:34 pm
1 min read
Calgary-area hip hop dancers celebrate ‘super cool’ win at national competition
WATCH: This is definitely a summer to celebrate for some talented young performers in the Calgary area. As Gil Tucker shows us, they’ve just become national champions, while breaking some barriers along the way.
This is definitely a summer to celebrate for some talented young performers in the Calgary area.

Teams from Elements Dance studio in Airdrie, Alta., are just back from winning big at a major national competition in Vancouver.

Crowned champions for their hip hop routines, they came out on top while competing against other dancers in a wide variety of styles, including ballet and jazz.

“They were against everything, and for hip hop to win is super cool,” Elements choreographer Paul Otterbein said. “These kids worked tirelessly, they have massive hearts, their dedication is incredible – they just keep going, keep going, keep going.”

The Elements dancers also triumphed while going head-to-head against boys teams.

“It’s very cool that we’re all girls, and it just shows how strong women can be in hip hop, because sometimes it can be male-dominated,” dancer Jenna Chicilo, 16, said. “I think we do a great job of hitting hard and showing how powerful we can be as girls.”

The Elements dancers say the skills they learn while training for competitions also bring benefits far beyond the studio.

“I think dance helps us improve our personality and well-being,” Norah Cotton, 12, said. “Dance teaches us to be a better version of ourselves.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

