Crime

Suspect arrested after four-hour assault on Manitoba woman, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 16, 2024 3:14 pm
An RCMP vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle is seen in this file photo. File / Global News
A man from Manto Sipi Cree Nation is in custody facing numerous charges after an assault at a home in the Manitoba community, RCMP say.

Officers from the Gods Lake Narrows detachment were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m. Monday, where they learned that the victim was allegedly assaulted over a four-hour period before she was able to get to safety and eventually to the local nursing station with serious injuries.

By 1:35 p.m., RCMP had found the suspect, 32, and safely taken him into custody.

He’s facing charges of aggravated assault, assault, and two counts of assault with a weapon.

RCMP continue to investigate.

