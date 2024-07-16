Suspect arrested after four-hour assault on Manitoba woman, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A man from Manto Sipi Cree Nation is in custody facing numerous charges after an assault at a home in the Manitoba community, RCMP say.

Officers from the Gods Lake Narrows detachment were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m. Monday, where they learned that the victim was allegedly assaulted over a four-hour period before she was able to get to safety and eventually to the local nursing station with serious injuries.

By 1:35 p.m., RCMP had found the suspect, 32, and safely taken him into custody.

He’s facing charges of aggravated assault, assault, and two counts of assault with a weapon.

RCMP continue to investigate.