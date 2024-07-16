Sea Bears bring back forward Stephane Ingo for late-season push

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Sea Bears are bringing back Canadian forward Stephane Ingo for the remainder of the season.

The team announced Tuesday that 6’9″ Ingo, who made 13 appearances with the Winnipeg team last season, is rejoining the squad as they push for a Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) playoff spot.

“Stephane Ingo will add length and mobility to our frontcourt,” said Sea Bears head coach and general manager Mike Taylor.

“Steph is very intelligent and an excellent team player. He provided quality depth last summer, and we’re excited to welcome him back to help us finish the season strong.”

After wrapping up last season in Winnipeg, Ingo went on to McMaster University as a member of the coaching staff, then to the CEBL’s Brampton Honey Badgers as a video coach. He’s leaving his role on Brampton’s coaching staff to come back to the Sea Bears as a player.

“I’m excited to be back with the team and to help them make a playoff push for the best fans in the CEBL,” said Ingo.

“I’m going to bring defence and energy every time I step onto the floor.”