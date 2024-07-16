Ontario skills program pairs Peterborough students with construction, aviation employers

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is funding a skills development program for high school students in the Peterborough area considering careers in aviation and construction.

On Monday at a media conference at the Peterborough Airport, the province announced $435,210 via the Skills Development Training (SDF) stream for the Build and Soar program, which will train 75 high school students.

Working in partnership with Peterborough and the Kawarthas Economic Development (PKED), the program will match local employers with students currently in construction and the aerospace and aviation specialist high skills major school programs.

Students will partake in an eight-week placement for on-the-job experience, relying on the skills learned in their school programs. In addition, students focusing on aviation with a possible military or commercial pilot career will also learn about flight training via the use of flight simulators.

“We need local businesses to take a chance on smart, motivated young people who want to take that first step in their careers,” said Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP David Piccini, minister of labour, immigration, training and skills development.

Build and Soar will recruit students at schools under the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board (KPRDSB) and the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board.

Jaine Klassen Jeninga, KPRDSB board chairperson, says the program offers invaluable experience for students and employers.

“The program that focuses on connecting our Grade 11 and 12 speciality high school senior students with summer work experience in these high-demanding sectors for on-the-job training, experiential training and learning while growing in talent is a pipeline that supports our local employers,” she said.

Catholic board trustee Mary Ann Martin praises the program.

“Student participating in this program have demonstrated tremendous promise in the construction- and aviation-related courses,” she said.

Rhonda Keenan, president and CEO of PKED, notes the SDF stream is available for a wide range of employers, industry associations, labour unions, municipalities, hospitals and more. She says the companies play a pivotal role by offering mentorship and valuable skill-building opportunities.

“Every time we talk to employers, it’s always skill sets that they need recognized, nuanced skill sets,” she said. “They’re always asking for help at trying to recruit those right people.”

PKED is set to dissolve at the end of the year as the City of Peterborough brings its economic development in-house. Keenan hopes the transition will ensure future similar skill development training programs.

“We’ll be able to do a rinse and repeat,” she said. “It won’t be through PKED but because a number of our partners are at the table, we’re hoping it will be a smooth transition.”

Peterborough-Kawartha MPP Dave Smith notes that since its launch in 2021, the SDF has supported more than 700 training projects across Ontario. An additional $100 million was announced for the stream in the 2024 budget, bringing the province’s total SDF to more than $1 billion.

The province says nearly 219,000 jobs sit vacant due to a lack of skilled trades employees.

“Ontario’s trades are vital to the growth of the economy and our government’s ‘Plan to Build’ offering careers that lead to secure jobs and a good quality life,” Smith said. “Which is why having programs like the Build and Soar will set them on the path to success.”

— with files from Robert Lothian/Global News