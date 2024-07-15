Camp Carmangay: A place for kids to be kids

Send this page to someone via email

This summer marks Camp Carmangay’s 30th year of providing a unique experience for struggling youth and children to discover themselves.

The cost-free, government and donor-funded camp sits on the outskirts of the Village of Carmangay in Vulcan County.

Whether a child is suffering from addictions or mental health issues, developmental challenges, housing insecurity such as homelessness, or just struggling to find out who they are — Camp Carmangay serves as a free escape, welcoming each and every young person with open arms.

Founder and general manager Brian Nimijean says children and youth who attend his camp have the opportunity to develop character, self-esteem, and team building skills.

“[Kids can come here and] just enjoy being a kid, bonding with a horse, nature, the tipis, the river, all while not being responsible for anything other than enjoying being a kid,” Nimijean said.

Information on how to register at Camp Carmangay can be found by contacting Nimijean directly at 403-915-4199.