Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Camp Carmangay: A place for kids to be kids

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted July 15, 2024 7:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Camp Carmangay: A place for kids to be kids'
Camp Carmangay: A place for kids to be kids
: On the outskirts of the Village of Carmangay is a summer camp that’s celebrating its 30th year this summer. But Camp Carmangay is unique from other children’s summer camps. As Jordan Prentice explains, it aims to help disadvantaged and troubled youth change the course of their lives for the better.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

This summer marks Camp Carmangay’s 30th year of providing a unique experience for struggling youth and children to discover themselves.

The cost-free, government and donor-funded camp sits on the outskirts of the Village of Carmangay in Vulcan County.

Whether a child is suffering from addictions or mental health issues, developmental challenges, housing insecurity such as homelessness, or just struggling to find out who they are — Camp Carmangay serves as a free escape, welcoming each and every young person with open arms.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Founder and general manager Brian Nimijean says children and youth who attend his camp have the opportunity to develop character, self-esteem, and team building skills.

“[Kids can come here and] just enjoy being a kid, bonding with a horse, nature, the tipis, the river, all while not being responsible for anything other than enjoying being a kid,” Nimijean said.
Story continues below advertisement

Information on how to register at Camp Carmangay can be found by contacting Nimijean directly at 403-915-4199.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices