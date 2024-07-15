Fringe Montreal cancels several performances due to water damage

Send this page to someone via email

Staff members at Fringe Montreal are assessing the damage to the Mainline Theatre after last week’s rainstorm, the remnants of hurricane Beryl, flooded parts of the building.

“It was a shower of water, like if you turned on, if you were about to take a shower,” Kenny Streule, Fringe Montreal artistic producer, told Global News as he described the water pouring in through the ceiling.

Water damaged parts of the theatre’s lobby, main office and a storage room.

Eight performances have been immediately cancelled with at least another dozen scheduled to be called off.

“It’s a bit of an emotional day realizing that I’m not actually sure when we’re going to reopen,” Amy Blackmore, Mainline Theatre executive director, told Global News.

The water damage occurred just as Fringe Montreal has entered its summer fund raising campaign. Organizers are hoping to raise $50,000, but they’re now considering increasing the amount to $75,000 due to the damage caused by the rainwater.

Blackmore says the production company desperately needs the money as government subsidies have dried up since the end of the pandemic.

“This kind of feels like getting kicked when you’re already down,” she said.

Blackmore says she is working with the company’s insurance company as is the building owner, but it’s too early to assess the damage.

It’s the first time in memory that a weather-related event has caused damage to the building forcing performances to be cancelled.

Fringe Montreal has been in business for 35 years and has worked out of the Mainline Theatre for 20, but Blackmore says she is considering finding a new venue for the production company.

“Nothing is permanent. How can we pick something up, move it over and plink it down somewhere else,” Blackmore said.

Streule says the local community has been very generous with their outpouring of support, hoping there is a silver lining while the curtains have been drawn.