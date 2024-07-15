Menu

Environment

Unusual black bear sighting in South Surrey neighbourhoods

By Amy Judd & Janet Brown Global News
Posted July 15, 2024 6:20 pm
1 min read
Footage of the bear in South Surrey on Monday, July 15.
Footage of the bear in South Surrey on Monday, July 15. Harman Khela
The BC Conservation Officer Service says it is monitoring reports of bear activity in South Surrey.

Residents reported seeing the bear, which is unusual in that area, this past weekend. It was seen on Sunday in the Rosemary Heights area and according to Facebook posts, it made its way up the hill into Grandview Heights, where it was sighted wandering around a townhouse complex.

On Monday, residents reported seeing a bear wandering in the area of 174 Street and 21A Avenue.

The Conservation Service said people in the area should be cautious of their surroundings and ensure that attractants such as garbage, pet food and bird seed are stored securely so that bears cannot access them.

Jovan Rai lives in the area and told Global News he saw the bear outside his home on Monday morning.

“He was extremely big,” Rai said.

He added that it can be a busy area. He saw the bear crawl over a fence so he was concerned if there were people or pets in the neighbourhood.

“If you see that barbecue there,” Rai said, pointing to his barbecue, “it was probably two times, if you take two of those for the width, now imagine that all hairy with a head.”

He added that he’s never seen a bear in the neighbourhood before.

Rai’s brother, Arjan, told Global News he was playing video games when he saw the bear walking slowly through the yard.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

