2 men found dead on trails in Peterborough: police

Police in Peterborough, Ont., do not believe foul play is involved following two sudden deaths on trails in the city over the weekend.
The first incident around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday involved Peterborough Police Service officers who attended a trail in the area of Park and Romaine streets for the reports of a body.
Police say the death of a 35-year-old man is now under investigation by Ontario’s Office of the Chief Coroner.
Then early Sunday, officers responded to a reported death on a trail near the east side of the London Street bridge.
The coroner’s office is also investigating the death of a 24-year-old man, police said.
“There is no foul play suspected at this time,” police stated Monday morning.
