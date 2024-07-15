Menu

Crime

2 men found dead on trails in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 15, 2024 11:32 am
1 min read
Peterborough Police Service badge View image in full screen
Police say two men were found dead on trails in Peterborough on the weekend. Foul play is not suspected. Global News Peterborough file
Police in Peterborough, Ont., do not believe foul play is involved following two sudden deaths on trails in the city over the weekend.

The first incident around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday involved Peterborough Police Service officers who attended a trail in the area of Park and Romaine streets for the reports of a body.

Police say the death of a 35-year-old man is now under investigation by Ontario’s Office of the Chief Coroner.

Then early Sunday, officers responded to a reported death on a trail near the east side of the London Street bridge.

The coroner’s office is also investigating the death of a 24-year-old man, police said.

“There is no foul play suspected at this time,” police stated Monday morning.

