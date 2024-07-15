2 men found dead on trails in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., do not believe foul play is involved following two sudden deaths on trails in the city over the weekend.

The first incident around 7:10 p.m. on Saturday involved Peterborough Police Service officers who attended a trail in the area of Park and Romaine streets for the reports of a body.

Police say the death of a 35-year-old man is now under investigation by Ontario’s Office of the Chief Coroner.

Then early Sunday, officers responded to a reported death on a trail near the east side of the London Street bridge.

The coroner’s office is also investigating the death of a 24-year-old man, police said.

“There is no foul play suspected at this time,” police stated Monday morning.