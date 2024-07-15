Search for boaters spotted in distress on Grand River in Kitchener continues

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo regional police are looking for two people who were reportedly in distress while boating on the Grand River over the weekend.

According to a release from police, a resident called 911 on Saturday at around 9:30 p.m. to report that two people were in distress while boating on the river.

Officers, firefighters and paramedics soon discovered that there were treacherous conditions along the river.

They were not able to find the people and police also deployed a drone in their search efforts.

On Sunday, police said that they continued their search for the missing people along with the OPP, the Grand River Conservation Authority, firefighters from Cambridge and Kitchener, as well as officials from Waterloo Region.

Police are expected to provide an update on the situation on Monday.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.