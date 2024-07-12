Electricity demand soars as heat wave continues: FortisBC

Send this page to someone via email

This week’s scorching heat wave not only set scores of daily weather records, but it’s also causing electrical meters to work overtime.

On Friday, FortisBC said electrical usage rose to near-record amounts on Tuesday as the demand for air conditioning spiked when temperatures rose to 40 C in parts of the Southern Interior.

On an average summer day, Fortis says electrical demands average out to 434 megawatts. On Tuesday, though, that spiked to 714 megawatts.

That was 280 megawatts higher than the daily average and was in the neighbourhood of the 764 megawatts used on June 29, 2021, when a heat dome roasted the province.

More hot weather is in the immediate forecast, as Environment Canada projects sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-30s for next week.

However, no record-breaking temperatures are anticipated.

Fortis anticipates continued high electricity demands and gave tips on how to less energy to save money on their power bills.

Cool only the rooms that you’re using.

Combine air conditioners with a fan to maximize cooling power

Set your cooling system’s thermostat two degrees higher than usual

Use ceiling fans to circulate cool air

Using ceiling fans can reduce air conditioning costs by 14 per cent

Aim to be comfortable, not chilly

Natural Resource Canada recommends setting the temperature between 25 and 27 C

Close blinds, drapes and windows during the day

Caulk gaps and weatherstrip doors and windows

This helps keep cool air from escaping the home

More information on how to save energy is available on Fortis’ website.