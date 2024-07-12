Young basketball players set to descend upon Lethbridge for new provincial tournament

Send this page to someone via email

Dave Drabiuk, the executive director of the Alberta Basketball Association described Lethbridge as a “hoops hotbed of southern Alberta” as the city prepares to host the first-ever edition of a new tournament for young players.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing the very first ABA Club Invitational to Lethbridge,” Drabiuk said in a news release issued Friday, adding that Lethbridge is “a perfect place to start” the new annual tradition.

View image in full screen The very first ABA Club Invitational will take place in Lethbridge and see top girls and boys 13U and 15U club basketball teams in Alberta take part. CREDIT: abbasketball.ca

The tournament takes place from July 19 to July 21 and will see top girls and boys 13U and 15U club basketball teams from across the province compete against one another.

The ABA, a not-for-profit organization and the governing body for basketball in Alberta, said participating teams are based on “ABA-member-in-good-standing” status.

“The ABA Club Invitational is an opportunity for clubs in Alberta to compete at the highest levels in a safe environment,” Drabiuk said.

“(The tournament) will showcase the tremendous young talent in our province, many who will go on to play ACAC, U Sports, and even NCAA basketball.”

The ABA said the final tournament draw will be released next week. Games will be played at the University of Lethbridge and Lethbridge Polytechnic.